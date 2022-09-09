Major Leap Soccer: Top 5 breakout stars of 2022

PRESEASON STARDOM CHECK: Well. 9 in 2021’s 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list, Ferreira had settled into a starting role with FC Dallas as the attacking midfielder/second striker (8g, 9a) behind Ricardo Pepi! Forget Presumed World Cup starter, he’d played fewer than 250 minutes for the USMNT.

Ferreira’s talent was never in question, but his ideal position has often been a hotly debated topic. That question was resolved in the offseason.

While Pepi stole most of the Headlines in 2021, Ferreira rediscovered the form that had gone missing in 2020. When Pepi was sold to Augsburg, Ferreira moved into the No. 9 roles in Frisco. When Pepi’s club form waned, Ferreira took his opportunity to stake a claim to the top role with the USMNT. With Gregg Berhalter looking for in-form strikers, the 21-year-old embarked on a career season with 16 goals and five assists (thus far).

As his 2022 nears its Spectacular conclusion, Ferreira is a Landon Donovan MLS MVP award candidate, the homegrown centerpiece of a club with MLS Cup hopes and poised to play a crucial, potentially starting role for an ambitious young US team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Timing is everything, and Ferreira’s 2022 timing is perfect. He’s a star, but the sky is the limit if the final few months of the year go well.