Major League Soccer Unveils 2023 Sounders FC Schedule

SEATTLE, WASH. – Major League Soccer today announced its 2023 regular-season schedule, a campaign that sees each of its 29 Clubs play 34 matches, beginning on February 25 and ending on October 21. In addition to every MLS match airing on the Apple TV app in 2023, Seattle is set to have six games broadcast on FOX’s family of networks, as part of the league’s multi-year linear TV rights agreement. Seattle’s 15th The MLS regular-season campaign kicks off at home on Sunday, February 26 against the Colorado Rapids on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field, as the Rave Green debuts on Apple TV, in addition to national broadcasts on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

SOUNDERS FC 2023 MLS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

As MLS focuses on building a schedule to best serve the league’s passionate fans and drive destination viewing and attendance, the majority of games in the 2023 season are being played on Saturdays, and select Wednesdays, with 7:30 pm PT local start times. Sounders fans will see this reflected in Rave Green’s schedule, as 2023 marks the most consistent and predictable slate in the team’s history.

Seattle’s 2023 regular season features six Cascadia matchups with Portland and Vancouver, including two home matches against the Timbers on June 3 (1:30 pm PT / Apple TV, FOX) and September 2 (7:30 pm PT / Apple TV). The club has a pair of key early-season fixtures at Lumen Field, hosting Defending MLS Cup Champion LAFC on March 18 (12:00 pm PT / Apple TV, FOX) before its first-ever matchup with 2023 expansion side St. Louis City SC is April 8 (7:30 p.m. PT/Apple TV). Sounders FC also hosts Eastern Conference opponents New York Red Bulls on May 27 (7:30 pm PT / Apple TV), Orlando City SC on June 24 (7:30 pm PT / Apple TV) and Atlanta United FC on August 20 (7 :30 pm PT / Apple TV). The 2023 regular season-campaign concludes with a road Decision Day Matchup with St. Louis on October 21 (TBD / Apple TV). The date and further information regarding the club’s previously announced 2023 doubleheader with OL Reign – a single-ticketed event once again included in Sounders FC Season Ticket Memberships – will be announced at a later time.

The 2023 season is the debut of MLS Season Pass, the unprecedented subscription service from Apple and MLS that includes every match of the regular season, Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – all in one place and with no blackouts. One MLS Season Pass subscription is included in every 2023 Sounders FC Season Ticket Membership account. For $110, Sounders FC has also launched a new Digital Membership that allows fans in the United States, Mexico and Canada to subscribe to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app ahead of the 2023 season, offering Sounders FC fans all the benefits of the digital service, along with access to club tickets for both home and away matches, club merchandise discounts and much more.

SOUNDERS FC DIGITAL MEMBERSHIPS

In addition to access to all MLS regular season, Leagues Cup and select MLS NEXT Pro matches without any local broadcast blackouts or restrictions (or the need for a traditional pay TV bundle), fans who subscribe to the new Sounders FC Digital Membership also have the opportunity for pre-sale access for postseason and single-match tickets, access to away match tickets for out-of-market fans, Lumen Field events pre-sale opportunities, a digital membership card, 10% off MLSStore.com products, as well as additional benefits inside the new Sounders FC mobile app.

For those attending matches in person, a wide variety of ticketing options exist, with a choice to fit the needs of any type. Full-season 2023 Season Ticket Memberships are still available and include tickets to every Sounders FC home match along with a multitude of benefits, from access to exclusive Members-only events throughout the season to Pro Shop discounts, ticket pre-sales and much more. Season Ticket Members also receive one MLS Season Pass subscription per account. Fans interested in becoming Season Ticket Members should reach out to a member of the Sounders FC Sales Department by email at [email protected] or by phone or text at 877-657-4625.

The club also offers special Partial Packs, with deposits open now. Partial Packs give fans a great deal on attending the best matchups of the season, with 12-game and six-game packs available. These packs provide savings over single-match tickets while still giving fans flexibility.

The Emerald City Pack is a special three-match pack perfect for those beginning to dip their feet into fandom. It includes a lower Bowl corner seat to the team’s first three home matches of the 2023 season – against Colorado, Real Salt Lake and LAFC – in addition to a limited-run Sounders x World Cup-themed scarf.

Premium seating options – including single-match suites – are also available. Further details regarding all of Sounders FC’s variety of Ticketing products can be found at SoundersFC.com/Tickets.

A selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including some of the biggest playoff matchups, are also available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, with a number of matches available for free on the Apple TV app. Select matches are also available on FOX networks in the United States, as well as on TSN and RDS in Canada. FOX Sports is airing 34 games in 2023, including 15 matches on FOX and 19 games on FS1, with all FOX Sports broadcasts also providing Spanish-language coverage on FOX Deportes. Sounders FC is set to have six matches appear on FOX Sports in 2023, including five on FOX and one on FS1.

The MLS regular season is pausing following the games on July 15 until August 20 for the 2023 Leagues Cup, with all 47 MLS and Liga MX Clubs competing in a reimagined annual, month-long, Concacaf-sanctioned tournament. Leagues Cup 2023 is the first major soccer tournament to feature every club from a pair of top flight leagues.