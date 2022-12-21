Major League Soccer Announces DC United 2023 Schedule

Washington, DC (Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022) – Major League Soccer and DC United today announced the complete 2023 MLS regular season schedule. The Black-and-Red will kick off the 2023 season at Audi Field against Toronto FC on February 25 at 7:30 pm ET. DC United will also play host to the 2023 MLS All-Star Game on July 19, 2023 at Audi Field.

The 2023 season will also see the debut of MLS Season Pass, the unprecedented subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer that will have every match of the MLS regular season, Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup* – all in one place and with no blackouts. With MLS Season Pass, fans can enjoy every MLS match, an average of 13 games each Saturday night, on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. The launch of MLS Season Pass on Feb. 1, 2023 marks the official kickoff of the 10-year partnership between MLS and Apple, a historic first for a major professional sports league.

With a focus on building a schedule to best serve the league’s passionate fans and drive destination viewing and attendance, the majority of games in the 2023 season will be played on Saturday, and select Wednesdays, with 7:30 pm local start times. To complement the action, MLS Season Pass will offer a five-hour live whip-around show, capturing all of the key moments from every match from the start of the Eastern Conference games through the final whistle of the Western Conference games (7:30 pm ET-12:30 am ET).

A selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including some of the biggest playoff matchups, will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, with a number of matches available for free on the Apple TV app. Select matches will also be available on FOX networks in the US, and on TSN and RDS in Canada. FOX Sports will air 34 games in 2023, including 15 matches on FOX and 19 games on FS1, with all FOX Sports broadcasts also providing Spanish-language on FOX Deportes. In the coming weeks, the extensive schedule of TSN and RDS regular season matches will be announced, with at least one match per week featuring a Canadian team.

The full MLS schedule can be found on www.MLSsoccer.com/schedule. Highlights of the MLS 2023 season schedule are included below.

MLS is Back Opening Weekend

MLS is Back on Saturday, Feb. 25, as teams take the pitch in their 2023 debuts. All matches during the MLS is Back opening weekend will be available to watch for free on the Apple TV app.

2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target

The 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target is set for Wednesday, July 19 at Audi Field, home of DC United and will be free to watch exclusively on MLS Season Pass. The opponent for Major League Soccer’s showcase event will be announced at a later date.

In a Monumental new chapter for North American soccer, beginning in 2023, all 47 MLS and LIGA MX Clubs will compete in a completely reimagined Leagues Cup: an annual, month-long, Concacaf-sanctioned tournament. Leagues Cup 2023 will make history as the first major soccer tournament to feature every club from a pair of top-flight leagues. The MLS regular season will pause following the July 15 games for Leagues Cup play and resume on Aug. 20.

In the final day of action on Oct. 21, all teams will face intra-conference opponents with everything on the line in a battle for playoff spots and seeding. MLS Decision Day kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

More details on the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs will be announced at a later date.

With the addition of St. Louis CITY SC to the Western Conference, Nashville SC will rejoin the Eastern Conference.

MLS Schedule Construction

The 15 Eastern Conference teams will play:

Two games vs. each intra-conference opponent (28 games)

One game vs. six different cross-conference opponents (6 games)

The 14 Western Conference teams will play:

Two games vs. each intra-conference opponent (26 games)

One game vs. 1 or 2 additional intra-conference opponents (1-2 games)

One game vs. 6 or 7 different cross-conference opponents (6-7 games)

Additional Notes about the 2023 MLS Schedule

MLS will pause during the October and November FIFA international windows. MLS Clubs were presented with the option to play during the June and September FIFA international window, with 13 Clubs electing to do so.

The five MLS teams that have qualified for the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League will kick off the first leg of Round-of-16 play on March 7-9. Participating teams include Austin FC, Orlando City SC, LAFC, Philadelphia Union and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. CLICK HERE for the official Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League schedule.

Seattle Sounders FC will play in the FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off Feb. 1-11 in Morocco. Match dates and times have yet to be confirmed.

Follow MLS Clubs on the Apple TV App and Apple News

Fans can ensure they catch all of the action in 2023 by following their favorite MLS Clubs through My Sports on the Apple TV app. With iOS 16, Apple introduced a new My Sports section across iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV for users to easily follow their favorite clubs, teams, and leagues. Fans can visit apple.co/MySportsMLS on iPhone or iPad to be directed right to the Apple TV app and follow their favorite Major League Soccer Clubs and get alerts before upcoming games, follow scores in real time, and more.

My Sports also makes it easy to get personalized, real-time sports coverage from Apple News. Fans can stay up to speed with the best stories from top publications — plus get live scores, schedules, standings, and highlights.

Subscribing to MLS Season Pass

Starting February 1, fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app for the price of $14.99 per month during the season or $99 per season, and Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month and $79 per season . A subscription to MLS Season Pass will be included with each full-season ticket account. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share the subscription using their own Apple ID and password.

*This excludes Leagues Cup and Champions Cup for viewers in Mexico.

DC United 2023 MLS Regular Season Schedule

Location: Lower.com Field

Location: Exploria Stadium

Location: DRV PNK Stadium

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Location: Gillette Stadium

Location: Bank of America Stadium