Major League Soccer announces 2023 regular season schedule

Led by Manager Peter Vermes and Captain Johnny Russell, Sporting will face 11 Clubs in the Western Conference twice – once home and once away – while having the opportunity to play the team’s two closest Geographic rivals, Minnesota United FC and St. Louis City SC, three times each in 2023. The remaining fixtures come against six of the Eastern Conference’s 15 teams with match-ups against Philadelphia, New England, Montreal, Chicago, Miami and Nashville – who re-joined the East after a year in the West.

Beyond the MLS regular season, MLS will host the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on July 19 at Audi Field in Washington, DC and Sporting KC will compete for trophies – as well as a berth in the Concacaf Champions League – during the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup and the reimagined Leagues Cup. Sporting’s participation in the US Open Cup will begin in the Third Round (April 18-19) with the single-elimination competition to continue with the Round of 32 (May 9-10), Round of 16 (May 23-24), Quarterfinals (June 6), Semifinals (Aug. 23) and Final (Sept. 27) as the Winner secures entry into the Concacaf Champions League.

In a new chapter for North American soccer, all 47 MLS and LIGA MX Clubs will compete in Leagues Cup 2023 and the MLS regular season will pause following matches on July 15 for the annual World Cup-style tournament from July 21 to Aug. 19. The Leagues Cup champion, as well as the second and third place finishers, will qualify for the Concacaf Champions League.

In preparation for the upcoming campaign, Sporting will begin the club’s 2023 preseason presented by Children’s Mercy on Jan. 6 when players report to Kansas City for entrance physicals, testing and meetings. The team will travel to Arizona from Jan. 9 Thu Feb. 8 and from Feb. 15 Thu Feb. 24 with Sporting’s schedule of preseason matches set to be announced in early January.