Major League Soccer announces 2023 regular season schedule, including Revs’ full 34-game slate

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Major League Soccer today announced the 2023 MLS regular season schedule including the New England Revolution’s complete 34-game slate. The Revolution begin the 2023 MLS regular season on Saturday, February 25th at Charlotte FC before the home opener on Saturday, March 4 vs. Houston Dynamo FC at 7:30 pm ET. The full Revolution schedule is available on RevolutionSoccer.net and the complete MLS schedule can be found on www.MLSsoccer.com/schedule.

The 2023 season will see the debut of MLS Season Pass, the unprecedented subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer that will have every match of the MLS regular season, Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup1 – all in one place and with no blackouts. With MLS Season Pass, fans can enjoy every MLS match, an average of 13 games each Saturday night, on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. The launch of MLS Season Pass on Feb. 1, 2023 marks the official kickoff of the 10-year partnership between MLS and Apple, a historic first for a major professional sports league.

With a focus on building a schedule to best serve the league’s passionate fans and drive destination viewing and attendance, the majority of games in the 2023 season will be played on Saturday, and select Wednesdays, with 7:30 pm local start times. To complement the action, MLS Season Pass will offer a five-hour live whip-around show, capturing all of the key moments from every match from the start of the Eastern Conference games through the final whistle of the Western Conference games (7:30 pm ET-12:30 am ET ). New England will play 27 league matches on Saturdays, five games on Wednesday nights, and two contests on Sundays, both away.

A selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including some of the biggest playoff matchups, will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, with a number of matches available for free on the Apple TV app. Select matches will also be available on FOX networks in the US, and on TSN and RDS in Canada. FOX Sports will air 34 games in 2023, including 15 matches on FOX and 19 games on FS1, with all FOX Sports broadcasts also providing Spanish-language on FOX Deportes. The Revolution currently have one match scheduled to air nationally on FS1 on Wednesday, May 31 at Atlanta United FC.

Subscribing to MLS Season Pass

Starting February 1, fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app for the price of $14.99 per month during the season or $99 per season, and Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month and $79 per season . A subscription to MLS Season Pass will be included with each full-season ticket account. Through Family Sharingup to six family members can share the subscription using their own Apple ID and password.

Schedule Construction

New England will play a total of 34 regular season games with 28 contests against Eastern Conference opponents. The Revolution will meet each in-conference opponent once at home and once away. New England will also play six matches against Western Conference opposition, three home (Austin FC, Houston Dynamo FC, and Sporting Kansas City) and three away (Colorado Rapids, Los Angeles FC, and Minnesota United FC).

2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target

The 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target is set for Wednesday, July 19 at Audi Field, home of DC United, and will be free to watch exclusively on MLS Season Pass. The opponent for Major League Soccer’s showcase event will be announced later.

MLS Decision Day 2023

The final day of the MLS regular season will see all teams face intra-conference opponents as they battle for playoff spots and seeding. The Revolution will face the Philadelphia Union at Gillette Stadium to conclude the regular season. MLS Decision Day kickoff times and additional details on the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs will be announced later.

League Cup 2023

In a first for North American Soccer, the Revolution will join all MLS and Liga MX Clubs in participating in the reimagined Leagues Cup, an annual, month-long tournament that will make history as the first major soccer tournament to feature every club from a pair of top-flight leagues. The MLS regular season will pause following the July 15 games for Leagues Cup play and resume on Aug. 20. Leagues Cup 2023 will see 47 Clubs compete in a World Cup-style format with a Group Stage and Knockout Rounds. The tournament’s Winner will gain automatic qualification to the 2024 Concacaf Champions League Round of 16. Clubs finishing in second and third place in Leagues Cup will qualify for the 2024 CCL Opening Round. For more information on the official draw and scheduling, visit LeaguesCup.com.

Lamar Hunt US Open Cup

New England will also participate in the 2023 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, Entering the competition in the Third Round to be played on April 18 or 19. New England made its return to the annual tournament last season, reaching the Round of 16. New England won the domestic cup competition in 2007 and reached the final on two other occasions in 2001 and 2016.

2023 Revolution Preseason

The Revolution begins the 2023 campaign in early January when the team convenes at the Socios.com Training Center in Foxborough, Mass. to kick off seven weeks of preseason training ahead of the regular season opener on Saturday, February 25 at Charlotte FC. The Revolution will begin training in Foxborough on January 9 before traveling to Lakewood Ranch, Fla. is Jan. 29 for a three-week preseason camp, where the team is scheduled to play five preseason Friendlies against MLS opposition. The Revolution’s complete preseason schedule will be announced soon.

Revolution Season Memberships

2023 Season Memberships are on sale now, offering a wide range of exclusive member benefits including savings on box office ticket prices, access to the best seating locations, complimentary VIP parking, Gillette Stadium ProShop discounts, and much more. Every full-season membership account will receive the MLS Season Pass streaming service included with their package (one per account). For the first time, Season Memberships include at least 18 home games, including one guaranteed Leagues Cup 2023 home match. Visit revolutionsoccer.netcall 1-877-GET-REVS, or email [email protected] to learn more and secure your Season Membership today.

Follow MLS Clubs on the Apple TV App and Apple News

Fans can ensure they catch all of the action in 2023 by following their favorite MLS Clubs through My Sports on the Apple TV app. With iOS 16, Apple introduced a new My Sports section across iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV for users to easily follow their favorite clubs, teams, and leagues. Fans can visit apple.co/MySportsMLS on iPhone or iPad to be directed right to the Apple TV app and follow their favorite Major League Soccer Clubs and get alerts before upcoming games, follow scores in real time, and more. My Sports also makes it easy to get personalized, real-time sports coverage from Apple News. Fans can stay up to speed with the best stories from top publications — plus get live scores, schedules, standings, and highlights.