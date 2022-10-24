Major invites at stake at the Asia-Pacific Amateur, but players from Emerging golf nations eye something different | Golf News and Tour Information

“I have big ambitions this week,” he claims. “I always think of winning, but I know there is a big range of players here. Many are here just to compete and enjoy themselves, which is great for the game in the places where many of them come from. In a lot of Southeast Asian countries, including my home, the Philippines, there is a shortage of decent facilities. Being able to be here is one thing. But when we get here, everything is provided for us. The AAC pays for everything, which takes away a lot of the financial burden for many countries. If not for that, they would not be able to compete.”