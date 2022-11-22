Major donations bring local trail project closer to goal

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) – Thanks to major gift commitments from three Stevens Point area donors, the Plover River Crossing Trail project is a step closer to meeting the 20% local matching funds required to fulfill a recently awarded $1.47 million Transportation Alternative Programs grant from the State of Badger State.

The Friends of the Plover River Crossing Trail have announced commitments to the project of $50,000 from Sentry Insurance, $50,000 from Don and Tina Peters, and $150,000 from Dr. Dave and Karen Henneghan. The pledges are the largest commitments received to date for the project, bringing the total gifts and pledges to over $300,000.

The City’s Common Council voted at its meeting on Monday night to name the Boardwalk portion of the trail the “Sentry Boardwalk,” the green space at the east end of the trail the “Peters Family Park,” and the 110-foot bridge over the Plover River the “Henneghan Bridge.”

“We are grateful for these incredibly generous commitments from Sentry Insurance, the Peters, and the Henneghans,” said Steve Menzel of the Friends of the Plover River Crossing Trail. “Not only will these gifts go a long way toward matching and leveraging the state grant, but they offer an opportunity to recognize and honor three wonderful benefactors whose long-time service, leadership, involvement, and generosity have become part of the fabric of our community. “

According to Menzel, the project still needs around $200,000 to reach its fundraising goal of $500,000. Other major donor recognition is still available including the naming of the trail itself.

Construction on the estimated $1.87 million project is expected to begin as early as 2024 with a hopeful completion by 2026.

