Major Arena Soccer League Names ALT Sports Data Exclusive Data Distribution Partner

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) has appointed ALT Sports Data, Inc., the San Diego-based leader in trading and consumer data for action, alternative and Emerging sports, as the official data distribution partner to deliver an enhanced fan experience to their expanding audience.

By providing the trading data and services, ALT Sports Data and MASL will unlock new ways for soccer fans to engage in the sport, as well as generate awareness of MASL with an already highly engaged audience not yet familiar with the league.

Major Arena Soccer League represents the highest level of professional indoor soccer in the world and features teams across North America. The 2022-23 season kicks off Thanksgiving weekend and continues throughout the winter into early spring 2023. With 168 regular season games on the schedule, there are plenty of opportunities for fans and new entrants to level up their engagement.

This partnership follows the recent announcement that Brazilian global football Legend Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, better known as Ronaldinho, will be joining MASL as a co-owner of an expansion team. With teams spanning the United States and Mexicogrowing interest from football’s elite, and new commercial partnerships, MASL is poised to bring the fast-paced game to a global audience.

“Major Arena Soccer League and MASL Properties is excited to partner with ALT Sports Data and to bring these highly skilled and scoring games to bettors” said Rob Striar President MASL Properties. “MASL games are ideal for betting with non-stop action and a great format. We look forward to partnering with ALT Sports Data and reaching new fans.”

ALT Sports Data allows the world to have a stake in the outcome of Emerging and alternative sports by providing the trading data and services and the communities surrounding them to sports betting. ALT Sports Data empowers sportsbook operators to set pre-event markets while allowing them to manage in-game odds, and this partnership allows soccer fans to connect with the sport in an innovative and exciting new fashion.

“As the official data partner for MASL, we will be able to add another layer to an already fast-paced and exciting league.” said Todd Ballard, CMO of ALT Sports Data. “Legal sports betting means more fans and greater engagement for MASL.”

M Style Marketing, a leading strategy, marketing, and branding firm, played an integral role in introducing and coordinating the partnership between MASL and ALT Sports Data.

For more information about ALT Sports Data, visit www.altsportsdata.com

To stay up to date on the Major Arena Soccer League visit maslsoccer.com or follow on social media: @maslsoccer(Facebook and Instagram) and @maslarena (Twitter). For live games and exclusive MASL content watch on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/masl_soccer.

About ALT Sports Data, Inc

ALT Sports Data is built to give the world the chance to have a stake in the outcomes of previously unavailable action, adventure, endurance and motor sports. By providing advanced odds and pricing data and managed trading services to legal sports betting operators, ALT Sports helps operators to efficiently offer wagering on previously unavailable, highly engaging alternative sports. Rooted in a proprietary software platform and deep domain expertise in action/alternative sports, ALT Sports provides both official and unofficial trading data and customer data to operators that enable them to drive new revenue and attract relevant new audiences. For more information about ALT Sports Data, visit www.altsportsdata.com.

ABOUT THE MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

The Major Arena Soccer League represents the highest level of professional indoor soccer in the world. The MASL features 14 teams across North Americawith teams playing coast-to-coast in the United States and Mexico with players from over 30 countries worldwide. For all the news on MASL visit MASLsoccer.com or follow-on social media, @maslsoccer on Facebook and Instagram and @maslarena on Twitter. To catch the action live visit Twitch.com/masl_soccer for all the season’s games.

