Majettes golf ends season by Qualifying for state as a team | News, Sports, Jobs

As girls Golfers gear up for the state tournament set to take place starting next week in Jamestown, first they needed to play one more round at the West Regional Golf Tournament, also in Jamestown, that took place on Monday.

During the regional tournament, the top six teams finish qualified for state as a team. One of those six were the Majettes, who ended the regular season on a very positive note.

“The Majettes broke a two-season drought and qualified as a team for the state tournament for the first time since 2019,” head Coach Scott Foltz tells The Minot Daily News.

Century finished in first place with a team score of 320. Behind them and qualifying for state as a team were Legacy (342), Mandan (350), Minot (357), St. Mary’s (369), and Jamestown (386).

Williston (389), Minot North (404), Dickinson (409), Bismarck (411), and Watford City (440) were the remaining teams participating in the tournament.

Adison Dittus led the way for the Majettes finishing her round with an individual score of 87. Not far behind was Morgan Strange, who shot an 88 on the day and Mackenzie Strange who finished with an 89.

Cali Wilson (93), Emily Houim (94), and Katie Thomas (104) all rounded out the individual scores for the Majettes.

At the end of the regular season, Accolades were given out to Athletes for their remarkable performances during the 2022 season. Morgan Strange and Mackenzie Strange were both named All-Conference, and Adison Dittus was named to the All-Regional Tournament Team.

Congratulations to the Majettes for their accomplishments during the 2022 season and best of luck to the ladies as they begin state tournament play in Jamestown on Monday.