Maison Valentino Takes its Love for Literature to Scary Heights

Italian fashion house Valentino has always supported the importance of literature, maintaining the ethos that it has the power to transport and inspire by threading themes of the written word throughout both collections and campaigns. And while the spooky season may be over, the brand’s project Valentino Narratives is allowing Horror buffs to keep the festivities going through its new tailor-made gift box, featuring three unpublished Horror novels in partnership with Tor Publishing Group and its Horror category Nightfire, and Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss’ online book club Belletrist.

Johnny Compton’s The Spite House is a chilling Gothic thriller, Exploring “grief and death, and the depths of a father’s love,” according to the book’s description. Lucy A. Snyder’s Sister, Maiden, Monster is set in a dystopian Apocalyptic era and follows three women doing their best to survive. Leopoldo Gout’s Piñata follows a woman, Carmen Sanchez, as she oversees the renovation of an ancient cathedral. In keeping with the Horror theme, a possession inevitably takes place.

All three novels are set for a 2023 release, and Valentino is hooking up friends of the fashion house with advanced copies for an exclusive first look into the best that the genre has to offer. Limited quantities will also be released for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis on valentino.com. They come in a burnt orange and panther-printed casket, where three separate drawers hold the new titles.

The custom gift is Valentino Narratives’ second literary box produced by the brand and its publishing partners. Its first box was released earlier this year with advanced works from Penguin Books.

