Mainland boys basketball defeats Millville in heavyweight CAL battle

MILLVILLE – Dan Williams described the Mainland Regional High School boys’ basketball team’s stunning run to a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title last February as “lightning in a bottle.”

The spark hasn’t gone out though. Rather, it ignited the Mustangs, who’ve gone from CAL dark horse to South Jersey frontrunner.

Mainland, No. 10 in the Preseason South Jersey Mean 15 rankings, improved to 4-0 on Wednesday, Rolling past 14th-ranked and previously undefeated Millville 46-31.

“We were expecting Everybody’s best last year, we’re expecting Everybody’s best this year, the difference is we have a bunch of guys, we’re a confident group right now,” said Williams, the team’s head coach.

Their belief stems from last year’s finish, when the Mustangs won eight of their final 10 games, including the CAL final.

