Mainland boys basketball defeats Millville in heavyweight CAL battle

MILLVILLE – Dan Williams described the Mainland Regional High School boys’ basketball team’s stunning run to a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title last February as “lightning in a bottle.”

The spark hasn’t gone out though. Rather, it ignited the Mustangs, who’ve gone from CAL dark horse to South Jersey frontrunner.

Mainland, No. 10 in the Preseason South Jersey Mean 15 rankings, improved to 4-0 on Wednesday, Rolling past 14th-ranked and previously undefeated Millville 46-31.

“We were expecting Everybody’s best last year, we’re expecting Everybody’s best this year, the difference is we have a bunch of guys, we’re a confident group right now,” said Williams, the team’s head coach.

Their belief stems from last year’s finish, when the Mustangs won eight of their final 10 games, including the CAL final.

“Last year, we realized our potential, what we could do,” junior Cohen Cook said. “This year, we came into the season and kept it rolling.”

The squad’s early success has been fueled by junior Tim Travagline, who netted 69 points over the first four games, one point off the best stretch of his career (70 points from Jan. 20-28, 2022).

The core of Mainland’s team – including starters Cook, Jamie Tyson and Stephen Ordille – are still working their way into basketball shape after a long football season saw them reach the state semifinals.

Travagline, a basketball-only athlete, has taken on a leadership role as his teammates find their rhythm once again.

“It’s just me with the guys and I’m one of the older ones, surprising being a junior, but it was just good for me to be a leader,” Travagline said of his offseason work with the rest of the Mustangs.

“Last year, he was more of a shooter,” Williams explained. “Now, he’s handling the ball, he’s scoring at the rim, he’s shooting, he’s defending well. He played the back of the zone at times when Mawali (Osunniyi) came out and he’s rebounding pretty tough, and for 5-11, to rebound the way he does, he’s a good athlete.”

Travagline finished with 17 points against Millville, including 10 of Mainland’s first 13.

However, it was Cook that finished ahead of the pack with 19 points, including nine in a third period the Mustangs built a 12-point advantage the Thunderbolts couldn’t recover from.

“Cohen got us going,” Williams said.

Once Cook, Tyson and Ordille get fully up to speed, watch out – Mainland is just getting started.

“We know we got a lot of people coming at us, giving us their best game, so we just go to take every game like it’s the CAL Championship,” Travagline said. “We got to play every game like it’s our best game.”

Game notes

∎ Strong defensive game from Tyson, who posted four blocks for the victors.

Millville took its first lead in the first 30 seconds of the third quarter on Jabbar Barriento’s bucket, but the Mustangs dominated the period, outscoring the Bolts 18-9 to take control.

∎ Khalon Foster led Millville with 8 points while Barriento had 7 and Raquan Ford chipped in 6.

They said it

“The way they’re feeling right now, they do feel like we got Timmy and Cohen, the rest of us can go play and fill roles and we have these two guys on any given night can do some special things.”

– Mainland Coach Dan Williams

