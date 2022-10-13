Maine’s Performing arts Venues are back. But audiences haven’t joined them.

The drawn-out pandemic kept people on their couches for so long that they got out of the habit of leaving home for live performances.

This fall, audiences are slowly returning to indoor performing arts events, but ticket sales have yet to rebound to pre-pandemic levels in Maine or the nation. And patrons, more averse to long-term planning, are waiting longer to purchase tickets than they did three years ago, making it harder for performing arts organizations in Maine to predict their cash flow at a time when they need the revenue.

It all amounts to bad news for organizations that depend primarily on ticket sales for income.

