Maine Veterans’ Art Exhibition event set for Nov. 1 in Augusta

The Maine Arts Commission plans to honor veteran artists and to celebrate the Maine Veterans’ Art Exhibition from 2 to 3 pm Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The event will be held in the Maine State House Hall of Flags at the State Capitol Complex in Augusta.

In 2015, the Maine Legislature passed a provision declaring Nov. 1 as Veterans in the Arts and Humanities Day. To Honor this day, the commission has partnered with the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services, The Peace Gallery, and Quilts of Valor, to host a ceremony and reception, according to a news release from Ryan Leighton, commission marketing and communications director.

The event will feature Speeches by leaders in the arts and veterans’ services, the unveiling of the State of Maine Honorable Service plaque, and a custom-made Quilt of Valor presented to each Veteran artist participating in the exhibition. Food and light refreshments will be served. Friends and family of Veterans are welcome.

After the ceremony, there will be a walking tour through the exhibits at the Burton M. Cross Building and the Maine Arts Commission, a short walk across the street from the Capitol. This will be an opportunity for Veterans to talk about their work, share stories, and to network with other artists. Thirty-six pieces of art from 20 veteran artists will be on display.

The exhibition is open to the public as a self-guided tour from 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday through Dec. 30.

Parking is available at the State House and Maine State Museum, as well as in the parking garage located across the street. People should allow extra time to attend the ceremony because of the security screening Checkpoint when Entering the State House.

For more information, email Maine Arts Commission Director of Special Projects Khristina Kurasz at [email protected] or call 207-479-8229.

