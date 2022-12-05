Maine Soccer Coaches 2022 All-State Boys and Girls Selections
The Maine Soccer Coaches Association has just announced their 2022 All-State selections! Congratulations to all!
Boys
- Myles Culley, Waynflete School, Forward
- Will Fallona, Scarborough High School, Forward
- Jack Banks, Brunswick High School, Midfield
- Gabe Berenyi, Bangor High School, Midfield
- Mohamed Adow, Edward Little High School, Forward
- David Abdi, Lewiston High School, Midfield
- Hunter Clukey, John Bapst Memorial High School, Midfield
- Andrew Poulin, Winslow High School, Forward
- Kilson Joao, Scarborough High School, Forward
- Liam Hickey, Yarmouth High School, Back
- Jon Pangburn, John Bapst Memorial High School, Midfield
- Shafi Ibrahim, Lewiston High School, Forward
- Noah Flagg, Scarborough High School, Back
Girls
- Ava Feeley, Yarmouth High School, Forward
- Lana Djuranovic, Scarborough High School, Midfield
- Angel Huntsman, North Yarmouth Academy, Forward
- Ella Hosford, Bucksport High School, Midfield
- Bella Tanis, Brewer, Keeper
- Alexis Morin, Brunswick High School, Forward
- Julia Black, Scarborough High School, Back
- Abbey Thornton, Windham High School, Midfield
- Lyndsee Reed, Hermon High School, Forward
- CC Duryee, Cape Elizabeth High School, Forward
- Ali Mokriski, Scarborough High School, Forward
- Angel Huntsman, North Yarmouth Academy, Forward
- Rylee Speed, Central High School, Forward
