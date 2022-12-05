Maine Soccer Coaches 2022 All-State Boys and Girls Selections

The Maine Soccer Coaches Association has just announced their 2022 All-State selections! Congratulations to all!

Boys

Girls

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 Celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.