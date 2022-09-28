Maine mixed media artist’s works are displayed in ‘Form and Fold exhibit at Denmark Arts Center

Artist Heather Newton Brown Returns to the Denmark Arts Center with a new exhibit, “Form and Fold.” There will be an opening reception from 5-7 pm on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Fabric is an important part of our lives and becomes a vibrant and tactile part of our memory. Clothes, furniture, tapestries, and bedding create feelings of comfort, support, security, or even challenging feelings of constriction and discomfort. The experience of these forms and folds have been explored in this mixed media encaustic series that is part painting, part sculpture.

Heather Newton Brown identifies as an “outsider artist,” who is largely self-taught, with instruction from local master-painter Pat Chandler and guidance from Advisors at Goddard College, where she received her Bachelors of Arts. She also holds a Master’s Degree in Counseling from Union Institute and University.

As a young person, she was almost always making things or taking them apart. In the studio, she strives to continue exploring the balance between deconstruction and construction, believing that art is the point when alchemy, inspiration, and vision collide. She is drawn to incorporating new and unexpected materials, makes her own paints, and is most energized when the strange starts feeling familiar and the familiar starts feeling strange. She believes art is alchemy. From the combination of forms, materials, and processes, something new is synthesized.

When not painting, she works as a psychotherapist. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her 4-legged and human companions, volunteering, nature pursuits, and scrounging around for scrap metal to rust, burn, and incorporate into her next painting.

Her work is exhibited at Richard Boyd Art Gallery, and can be found online at: instagram.com/phoenixnestdesign facebook.com/phoenixnestdesign/ phoenixnestdesign.com

The opening reception will feature light hors d’oeuvres, drinks and instrumental music with Vanessa Jones to open the gallery season.

Denmark Arts Center Gallery is open each Saturday from 12-4 pm “Form and Fold” artwork will show through Saturday, Oct. 29. Private viewings can be scheduled by email [email protected]

The Denmark Arts Center is an award-winning 501(c)3 cultural organization founded in 1994 in the rural community of Denmark. Housed in the town’s historic 1883 Odd Fellows Hall, the DAC offers year-round events and workshops in contemporary dance, theater, music and visual art to community members young and old. DAC is at 50 West Main St., Denmark. For more information, visit http://www.denmarkarts.org.