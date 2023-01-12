Maine falls short of waste diversion goal

Maine fell short of its recycling efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new state report. The most recent data highlights a common theme for the state, which has continued to lose ground on a decades-old law aimed at diverting half of its waste away from landfill or incinerators.

The ambitious diversion goal was first enacted in 1989 to address Maine’s shrinking landfill capacity. With total landfill space anticipated to significantly decrease in the next five years without intervention, the state’s recent findings have caused alarm among environmental groups and advocates for more conscious waste disposal.

The report—published by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (Maine DEP)—states only 34 percent of materials were recycled in both 2020 and 2021. This is down from a recycling rate of 38 percent in 2017. Maine DEP produces the waste generation report every two years using data reported by individual facilities.

“The numbers really showed that we’re moving in the wrong direction in that we’re both recycling less and we’re making more trash for disposal,” Sarah Nichols, who oversees waste programs at the Natural Resources Council of Maine, tells Maine Public.

According to the report, the average per-ton cost of recycling is generally higher than disposal under current market conditions. In fact, some municipalities in Maine have saved money by cutting recycling programs, leading to a situation where the state is unlikely to meet its waste reduction goals without improvements to the overall recycling system.

Additionally, the closure of a waste processing facility in Hampden, Maine, has left more than 100 communities with no choice but to landfill or incinerate a majority of their waste. However, the facility was purchased for $1.5 million in August by the Municipal Review Committee (a nonprofit organization overseeing MSW issues for 115 municipalities in coastal Maine) with hopes to restart the operation this year.

In total, Maine Residents sent roughly 900,000 tons of municipal waste to landfills and waste-to-energy plants in 2021, which is up roughly 700,000 tons from just four years prior. Maine Public reports the state is also backsliding on progress toward another waste goal—that Residents should send less than 0.55 tons of waste, on a per-person basis, to landfills or waste-to-energy plants each year.

The state met that goal in 2017, but the per capita disposal rate has since gone up to almost 0.7 tons in 2020 and 2021.

To combat these rising numbers, lawmakers have passed legislation to potentially address the state’s waste problem, including a plastic bag ban, a restriction on out-of-state demolition waste in state-owned landfills and the establishment of an extended producer responsibility program for packaging .

“The numbers and the Trends are troubling, but they’re not at all surprising, which is why we’ve worked so hard recently to pass pretty systemic changes to our waste policies,” Nichols says. “So, I do unfortunately think things are going to get a little Worse before they get better when these laws go into effect.”