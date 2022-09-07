Maine Athletics to welcome back 1982 Football team on Saturday

Orono, Maine — On the 40th anniversary of their impressive campaign, the University of Maine Athletics Department is proud to welcome back members of the 1982 Football team. The team will be officially introduced on Saturday during Maine’s home football contest against Colgate.

Under the guidance of head coach Ron Rogerson, the 1982 Black Bears posted a 7-4 record and were co-champions of the Yankee Conference. Six members of the team; Ray Sullivan, Rich Labonte, Jack Leone, John McGrath, Lou Ortiz, and Dave Sanzaro, earned All-Yankee Conference first team honors for their individual performances that season.

Labonte quarterbacked the squad, throwing for 1,640 yards and 17 touchdowns while Lorenzo Bouier rushed for 863 yards and led the team in scoring with 14 touchdowns. The duo of McGrath (6) and Jack Chisholm (5) teamed up for 11 interceptions on the season. Bob Lucy paced Maine with 109 total tackles while Sanzaro racked up seven sacks.

The team began the season 2-0 before suffering a loss in a six-overtime decision to Rhode Island by a score of 58-55. At the time, it was the longest college football game ever played. The Black Bears would go on to earn key wins over rivals UMass, UConn, and New Hampshire.

