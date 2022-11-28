Main Soccer Coach in Brazil Invests in His Own Personal

Rio de Janeiro, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro –

The Portuguese Coach Abel Ferreira, current two-time continental soccer champion, values ​​communication projects outside the Fields. He is also a business enthusiast and has now diversified into branding and sports marketing.

In soccer context, the word “marketeiro” is commonly used in a pejorative way, usually when a player or Coach seeks self-promotion without due merit, but there are also those who realize the value of image and take the plunge in the world of communication.

In Brazil, a country recognized for its soccer titles, a team has been standing out in recent years. Palmeiras, a soccer team from São Paulo, is the current two-time Champion of the Libertadores da América Cup and second place in the FIFA World Cup, as well as Champion of the Florida CUP 2021.

Abel Ferreira is a great enthusiast of marketing. In Brazil since 2020, the Portuguese strategist has decided to innovate and, in addition to SGM’s work with public relations, which is an established communication tool among Brazilian soccer players, he embarked on an ambitious marketing project with Thunder Mustard, a digital marketing agency located in Rio de Janeiro.

Those who closely follow the football played in Brazil and South America are familiar with the phrase: “He has a plan”. The mantra, which has been packing Palmeiras’ victories and conquests in recent seasons, is much more than a catchphrase. Abel has, not just one, but several plans and this way of thinking was the trigger for an unprecedented work in Brazil focused on various marketing guidelines.

The Coach was still preparing the team for the final phase of the Libertadores Cup, the South American Champions League, in August 2021, when he started a daring project with the goal of developing a personal brand that represented him, in addition to Exploring new possibilities in terms of branding and sports marketing.

For Matheus Rossini, founding partner of Thunder Mustard, it was not a surprise how Abel Ferreira has dealt with their partnership. “We are facing a highly qualified professional with a very open mind. This strategic and goal-focused look seems to be something that ‘is already in his blood’, so the whole process becomes very natural. From the beginning, it was a smooth partnership that has worked very well,” he says. The relationship between the Palmeiras Coach and the marketing team has been essential for the progress of these projects.

“We have a plan to take brand building to the forefront among soccer coaches and even among athletes in general. We drew up a plan considering, not only technical issues of the post-digital era we live but considering the passion in soccer and the power it must contribute to a better society. Like Abel, we work with a focus on performance and results. Therefore, our goal is to generate practical actions with real impact, focused on the human side and with a high degree of interactivity, avoiding clichés within sports marketing,” concludes Matheus.

Since then, the partnership has yielded results on different fronts, such as the development of the Portuguese coach’s brand, incorporated into the book released by Abel in March of this year, in addition to a work on digital strategies and brand security, which involves care and action to protect official digital accounts, domains and channels.

Thunder Mustard and Abel Ferreira are still drawing up plans for the future, with ideas and the will to carry out new projects on other fronts of marketing and digital communication.

