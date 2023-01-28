“Mailbox Full of Mexicans” – Soccer Legend Trashes Mexican Duo as $413 Million Defending Champions Struggle to Win in 7 Games

Ajax is one of the best soccer teams in the Netherlands. Over the years, it has been widely recognized as the most legendary European club. The Amsterdam club enjoyed significant European success in the following years.

The club has enjoyed a stellar domestic career and has won major trophies, including 36 league titles, four Champions League titles, and 20 Dutch cups. De Godenzonen also has its very own famous academy and has given birth to many Incredible footballers, including the legendary Johan Cruyff.

Since then, the club has managed to keep its name among elite clubs; however, in recent years, the club’s success graph has gone down. A club that has ruled the Dutch league and knocked out apex clubs from Europe is now struggling to win games.

Bad days at Johan Cruyff Arena

Ajax is known for its quality soccer displays with the help of grassroots talents. Their performance, however, has reached a stalemate. The club is currently in fifth place in the Eredivisie, seven points behind league leaders Feyenoord.

They haven’t lost a single game in their last seven league campaigns. The last win they had was in October against Waalwijk. Furthermore, their European journey has disappointed many fans who were eliminated from the Champions League in the early group stages.

The club is having one of the worst seasons in its history after enjoying its glory days in Europe. Fans are upset with their domestic run, and many pundits are blaming the players and manager for such poor performances.

Even after losing out the likes of de Jong, de Ligt, the club was Spectacular last season. However, now they are looking poor.

Soccer Legend takes a dig at Mexican Duo

Among the list of critics is the former Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder, who has taken a dig not at the whole team but at two specific players. The former Ajax player took aim at the club’s Mexican players, Jorge Sanchez and Edson Alvarez.

“I am not a fan of Álvarez. Last week, I said something about Sánchez too. My mailbox is full of Mexicans. They weren’t happy. I don’t know if the Ajax games are broadcast over there, but they can see it too, right? that they both suck,” said Wesely.

The former Madrid man believes both players haven’t made significant contributions and are useless for the club. Of course, this is an instigating statement for many Mexican fans who are not happy with his statement.

This isn’t the first time Sneijder has said anything about Álvarez. They publicly asked Ajax to sell the midfielder, saying he was of no use. Back then, Chelsea was looking to sign the player.

It’s quite a nerve-pinching statement given by the Dutchmen and now after this statement, he is definitely on the Enemy list of Mexican fans.

