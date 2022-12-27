Mailbag: Play ‘Preseason-Like’ Football Now?

I know we should always play to win, but unless something crazy happens in these last two games, we are certain to face the NFC South Winner in the wild-card round as the fifth seed. With the string of injuries we are having, why not play “preseason-like” football for the next two games (second string and vanilla plays) to rest our group for the playoffs? – Tamer Abuaita/Long Grove, IL

Nick: I get why you’re saying this, but there’s just no way the Cowboys can do that, at least not this week. The game is on Thursday night. The way the Eagles are playing and possibly way more injured than they were before the Cowboys game, you can’t take anything for granted. As crazy as it would be, I’ve seen crazier in this league. The Saints are still fighting and who knows, maybe they will go up to Philly and find a way to win. That defense has stopped Tom Brady several times, so maybe it can do the same. How terrible would you feel if the Cowboys played it “smart” and ended up losing on Thursday but then the Eagles also lost. Well, you play it out and try to get a big lead and then rest some guys. Maybe against Washington in Week 18 you can sit some key players and get ready for the playoffs.