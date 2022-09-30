Mahomes, Watt and other NFL stars criticize TV’s disrespectful replays of Tua’s injury

Various NFL players took to social media during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals to urge Amazon Prime to stop showing replays of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury.

The Dolphins quarterback was stretchered off the field on Thursday night after hitting his head and back on the field when he was brought down during a play.

While Dolphins‘ medical staff treated Tagovailoa on the turf, Amazon Prime showed numerous replays of the injury, something that didn’t please NFL stars such as the Arizona Cardinals’ JJ Watt.

“Stop showing the replays. Please.” tweeted Watt.

Houston Texans’ Jonathan Greenard also wondered on social media why Amazon insisted on showing images of Tagovailoa‘s injury.

“Why keep showing the replay???” Greenard posted on Twitter.

Support for Tua Tagovailoa after he was taken to the hospital

After Tagovailoa was stretched off the field, the Dolphins took to Twitter to release a statement informing fans that the player was taken to the hospital.

“Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation,” read the statement.

“He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities.”

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sent a message to Tagovailoa through his social media account.

“Prayers up man,” Mahomes wrote.