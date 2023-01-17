Maher Misery as Cowboys kicker Misses four shots at goal

Miami (AFP) – Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher claimed an unwanted piece of NFL history on Monday after missing a record four extra point attempts in a single game.

The 33-year-old veteran missed all four of his extra point attempts as Dallas scored four touchdowns without reply in their wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Maher had made 50 out of 53 extra point attempts during the regular season for the Cowboys.

But his previously reliable form in front of goal deserted him in remarkable fashion on Monday in Tampa.

His first two extra point attempts in the first half were pulled right of the posts.

His next attempt after a third Dallas touchdown was dragged left of the uprights.

That made him the first kicker in NFL playoff history to miss three extra points.

It got Worse in the third quarter when Maher’s fourth extra point attempt hit the right upright to disbelief from teammates on the sideline.

Dallas were leading the game 24-0 in the third quarter.

