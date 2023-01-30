Magorien Joins Volleyball Staff – West Virginia University Athletics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Volleyball Coach Reed Sunahara announced the hiring of Travis Magorien as Assistant Coach on Tuesday.

“I’m really excited to have Travis on board,” Coach Reed Sunahara said. “I’m looking forward to having him start with our returning setter and our new Setters coming in.”

Most recently, Magorien served as an Assistant Coach at the University of Oklahoma. Joining the staff in 2021, the Agoura Hills, California, native served as the primary setter Coach and Offensive coordinator, where he coached and developed the AVCA Southwest Region Freshman.

“He understands the conference,” Coach Sunahara said. “I saw what he did with the Setters and offense at Oklahoma and was really impressed.”

Magorien began his coaching career at California State University Northridge in 2016. Also acting as the primary setter coach, the setter ranked #9 in the NCAA with 10.11 assists per set in 2016.

The primary setter Coach continued his career at the University of Kentucky and also served as the Offensive Coordinator during his time with the Wildcats. Under his tutelage, the team made an Elite Eight appearance after going 17-1 in the SEC. The Wildcats’ freshman setter also was named SEC and Southeastern Region Freshman of the Year, while the offense ranked No. 1 in the SEC in hitting percentage.

Magorien’s additional coaching experience came when he was the associate head Coach and recruiting Coordinator for James Madison University Women’s Volleyball. Continuing as the team’s primary setter Coach and Offensive coordinator, the Squad put up two 20-plus win seasons.

Magorien is looking forward to returning to Appalachia after spending time in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and enjoys hiking with his family. He is eager to join in the Country Roads tradition.

“I think what I am most looking forward to is forming relationships with the Athletes on the team,” Coach Travis Magorien said. “That’s the real reason I got into coaching, and after having two little girls of my own, it’s given me a whole different perspective on the women that I coach, and I am excited to build relationships with them.”

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUVolleyball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.