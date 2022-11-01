Magnolia, Tyler Win Sectional Volleyball Tournament Games | News, Sports, Jobs

NEW MARTINSVILLE – Magnolia swept visiting Valley by scores of 25-9, 25-11 and 25-6 in the opening round of the W.Va. Class A Sectional volleyball tournament Monday night.

The Blue Eagles were led by Shaela Holiday with 18 points, 13 digs and a trio of aces. Lauren Gaiser added 10 points, seven kills and a pair of aces. Jenna Blaine charted nine points, half-a-dozen kills and five digs.

Tyler Tops Parkersburg Catholic

MIDDLEBOURNE – The Silver Knights (20-9) advanced to tonight’s Class A Sectional tournament Matchup with host Ritchie County by sweeping the visiting Crusaders 25-11, 25-21 and 25-9 on Monday.

Braeden Wall recorded 13 kills, 10 points, six digs and five aces, while Katie Grimm added six kills and a pair of blocks. Juliana Lattea contributed 10 kills, four blocks, four points and two digs. Caitlyn Hayes finished with eight points, five kills and four aces.

COLLEGE

Wheeling’s Greenwood MEC

Special Teams Honoree

WHEELING — On Monday, the Mountain East Conference released its Weekly Athletes of the Week, presented by The Healthplan. After a tough battle with Concord this past week, the Wheeling University football team was one of the teams honored for its work on special teams. Kicker/punter Matt Greenwood was honored this week, being named the MEC’s ​​Special Teams Player of the Week for his work.

The Cardinals were locked in a battle with Concord this weekend, where they fell 62-31, but got strong contributions from the St. Clairsville graduate. He accounted for five of his team’s 31 points on the day, knocking in a 28-yard field goal at the end of the first half, while going 2-3 on PATs throughout the day.

On the day, Greenwood would have six kickoffs for the Cardinals, totaling 283 yards for an average of 47.3 yards per kickoff. In the punting game, they kicked five times for 173 yards, averaging 34.6 yards per punt. He had two punts that landed inside the 20-yard line, with his longest being a 40-yard punt. One of those punts would lead directly to Wheeling’s first touchdown of the day as Greenwood was able to place it in the perfect spot.

After the Cardinals were forced to punt from the Concord 36-yard line, Greenwood placed a punt perfectly that rolled out of bounds at the Mountain Lion 3. Two plays later, the Cardinals would force a Strip sack in the end zone, which would be recovered by defensive lineman Caleb Grant.

For Greenwood, it is the second time this season that he has earned MEC Special Teams Player of the Week and it is the ninth time this season that a Wheeling University student-athlete has been honored.

Wheeling Returns to action on Saturday when it hosts Charleston with kick-off slated for 1 pm

Cardinals’ Niesen Is MEC

Volleyball Honoree

WHEELING – The Mountain East Conference (MEC) continues to roll out their Weekly Players of the Week Tuesday presented by The Healthplan. The Wheeling University volleyball team had a big week, going 3-0, and was among the teams honored after going 3-0 and clinching a spot in the MEC tournament. Junior setter Karly Niesen earned this week’s MEC Offensive Player of the Week as she led a strong Wheeling offense.

The Cardinals hit .274 or better in each of those three contests. Niesen did her part, contributing 110 assists during the week to go along with five kills. She had a string of three straight .300+ hitting percentage games for the Cardinals snapped this week, but has continued to help keep their hitting percentage in the upper .200’s. As a result, Niesen has been racking up the assists, and picked up her 14th 40+ assist game this season.

West Liberty’ Men’s Soccer

To Make History

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty University men’s soccer team is set to make its first playoff appearance in program history today. The Hilltoppers earned the No. 6 seed in the Mountain East Conference tournament and will battle third-seeded Notre Dame College in the quarterfinals at Mueller Field in South Euclid, Ohio. Kickoff for the match is set for 3 o’clock.

Notre Dame enters the match ranked No. 21 in the country by the United Soccer Coaches. The Falcons have won their last four and have not allowed a goal in that span. The Falcons have posted 11 shutouts on the year and keeper Pedro Alves is tied for the conference lead with eight of his own through 14 starts.

Wheeling University Men Host MEC Soccer Playoff Game

WHEELING – For the first time since the 2013 season, Mountain East Conference playoff soccer is headed back to Bishop Schmitt Field. The #4 Wheeling University men’s soccer (7-10-1, 7-8-1) hosts #5 West Virginia Wesleyan in quarterfinal action Tonight with kickoff at 7. The Cardinals are back in the Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season and are looking to make a similar run as they made it to the MEC Championship game that year.

Wheeling’s Women’s

Soccer In MEC Playoffs

WHEELING -On Saturday, the Wheeling University Women’s soccer (6-11-1, 6-9-1) made history clinching its first-ever Mountain East Conference playoff berth. Tonight the Cardinals look to keep making history as they go on the road to take on #1 Frostburg State with kickoff at 6. It will be the first playoff game for the team since it made the West Virginia intercollegiate Athletic Conference Playoffs back in 2010, when they fell to West Virginia Wesleyan in the first round.