‘Magnificent’ Home Near Metuchen Golf & Country Club
EDISON-METUCHEN, NJ — This home was renovated in 2011 and is on the market now. It is located in a quiet cul-de-sac Backing onto Metuchen Golf & Country Club. See photos:
- Address: 23 Oak Grove Ln, Edison Twp., NJ
- Price: $1329000
- Square feet: 5326
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 4
- Listing Description: Magnificent and Timeless custom home sits on over an acre of level, lush park-like property and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac Backing onto Metuchen Golf & Country Club. Gut renovated in 2011 with award-winning architect Tom Conway, the 5300+ sq feet of living space offers the sophisticated urban feel of a stunning NYC penthouse with luxurious Suburban sensibility. The magazine-worthy home is on an ideal street in North Edison with expansive views of the golf course. Minutes to NYC transportation, shopping and restaurants. The gracious foyer opens to office/bedroom. The living room features a floor-to-ceiling bay window and built-in speakers open to a huge sunroom. The dining room opens to the patio. Gourmet eat-in kitchen features high-end appliances, tasteful Marble and granite countertops, a butler’s pantry and thoughtful storage solutions throughout. The mudroom with 1st-floor laundry and double coat closet has direct access to the Kitchen, Oversized garage and staircase to the private 2nd-level suite with walk-in closet and Full Bath. The primary bedroom Suite with a sky light, custom walk-ins with fitted cabinetry, a dressing area, and a Marble Primary Bathroom with Radiant heat floor, steam shower, towel warmer and built-in speakers. 2 other bedrooms have exceptional closet space and are bright and airy with Hall Full Bath. The lower Level boasts 2 Recreation Rooms, a home office and large storage areas. Energy efficient forced air heating system.
Listed by: Simon Westfall Kwong, Exp Realty, Llc
