Magic’s Paolo Banchero Evokes LeBron James in NBA Debut

In his much-anticipated NBA debut, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero joined some elite company.

Banchero, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, did not disappoint in his first NBA game, scoring a game-high 27 points with nine rebounds and five assists as the Magic lost to the Pistons, 113–109. Banchero was efficient from the floor as well, making 11 of his 18 shot attempts, and became the first rookie since LeBron James to put up at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in an NBA debut. Only three others (Grant Hill, Willie Anderson, Ron Harper) have accomplished the feat, according to the Magic.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button