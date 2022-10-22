Magic’s Paolo Banchero Evokes LeBron James in NBA Debut

In his much-anticipated NBA debut, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero joined some elite company.

Banchero, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, did not disappoint in his first NBA game, scoring a game-high 27 points with nine rebounds and five assists as the Magic lost to the Pistons, 113–109. Banchero was efficient from the floor as well, making 11 of his 18 shot attempts, and became the first rookie since LeBron James to put up at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in an NBA debut. Only three others (Grant Hill, Willie Anderson, Ron Harper) have accomplished the feat, according to the Magic.

James, of course, entered the league with immense hype and immediate comparisons to Michael Jordan. They debuted at 19 years old on Oct. 29, 2003, scoring 25 points with nine assists, six rebounds and four steals on 12-for-20 shooting in a loss to the Kings.

Wednesday’s game was a Matchup between the last two No. 1 overall picks. Detroit’s Cade Cunningham also delivered in the first game of his sophomore season, scoring 18 points on 10 assists, although he struggled a bit more from the field with a 6-for-16 performance.

Banchero starred at Duke and was among several players in contention for the top pick, along with Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren from Gonzaga. Ultimately, the Magic went with Banchero, making him the fifth Duke player to be taken with the No. 1 pick.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Orlando Magic coverage, go to The Magic Insider.