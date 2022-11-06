Magic’s Paolo Banchero Etches Name Next To LeBron James In NBA Debut

When you are drafted first overall, Massive expectations are placed on your shoulders, but all of this talk and pressure did not seem to get to Rookie Paolo Banchero in his NBA debut with the Orlando Magic.

They may have lost 113-109 in their first game of the season against the Detroit Pistons, but the Magic have found their star of the present and the future with Banchero, as he put together a dazzling performance.

Banchero finished the game with 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists on Wednesday night, becoming the first Rookie with at least 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in his first game since the one and only LeBron James in 2003.

