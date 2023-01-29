Magic’s Nightmare scenario for the 2023 NBA trade deadline

At one point in December, the Orlando Magic had won eight of nine games. That gave us a glimpse of how good this team could be in the near future. Since then, however, the Magic have gone 6-10 to continue lounging near the cellar of the Eastern Conference. Making the play-in is mathematically within reach, but it’s extremely unlikely. Looking ahead, what should be this team’s position heading into the trade deadline? Here we will look at the Nightmare scenario that the Magic don’t want to happen as we close in on the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

The Magic are expected to make moves before the trade deadline with several Veterans on expiring or team-friendly contracts available. Their front office is likely to hold out for their desired price after receiving a substantial return for Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon in a previous trade. They could also create nearly $60 million in cap space this summer. However, they may also choose to keep their team together, as they did last off-season.

Some attention will be on big man Mo Bamba. Keep in mind that several teams hoped to sign him last summer. That’s when the Magic made him a free agent. However, he re-signed to a two-year deal with a non-guaranteed second season. Technically, Bamba could perform better on a team with less depth in the frontcourt.

Meanwhile, Gary Harris, who also re-signed with the Magic last summer on a similar deal as Bamba’s, could be a valuable addition to a playoff team. Jonathan Isaac, who has a partial guarantee for next season, could also be a trade candidate due to the Magic’s frontcourt depth. However, he needs to play more games before the team makes any decisions about his future. In the meantime, Chuma Okeke is injured. Orlando should not move him. RJ Hampton can also sit on the block. Teams can acquire him after the Magic decided not to renew his contract for next season.

9 years ago today, @TerrenceRoss dropped 51 PTS (16/29 FG, 10/17 3PT) on the Clippers! Most PTS in Raptors History

54: FVV (2021)

52: Siakam (2022)

52: DeRozan (2018)

51: Ross (2014)

51: Vince (2000)

50: Vince (2001)

48: Vince (2000)

48: Charlie V (2006) pic.twitter.com/yPBRCT9OZD — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 25, 2023

And then there’s Terrence Ross. He may end his career with the Magic, despite persistent trade rumors for several years. If Orlando does not trade him before the deadline, the team may release him instead. Ross, who is in his 11th season in the NBA, continues to be a reliable Offensive player off the bench. Orlando could trade him if a team can offer the Magic a suitable deal. Ross is in the last year of his contract and will be a free agent in the summer. That makes him a prime trade candidate. The Magic have not initiated any trade talks yet, but they are open to any offers and discussions that come their way.

Now Let’s look at the Magic’s Nightmare scenario for the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Magic oversell

For a team like the Magic, who are near the bottom of the standings, it is typical to look to trade players for future draft picks. However, in this case, the Magic have little incentive to do so. They already own all of their own first-round picks. That’s in addition to a top-four protected pick from the Chicago Bulls this year and a top-five protected pick from the Denver Nuggets in 2025. Furthermore, the players that the Magic may consider trading are not likely to bring back significant value in return anyway. The Magic may find it more beneficial to keep Ross and Harris as contributors to help the team’s young players develop. Take note also that Ross has been shooting 58 percent from three-point range since January 1. Meanwhile, the Magic have inserted Harris into the starting lineup.

Players like Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs are considered core pieces of the team and should not be traded. On the flip side, we don’t consider Wendell Carter Jr., Bol Bol, Markelle Fultz, and Cole Anthony untouchable. Still, they are players that the Magic would only consider trading as part of a blockbuster deal. We feel like the Magic are better off considering these types of transactions during the offseason, if at all.

It’s important to note that the Magic have a promising and dynamic roster. They have the third-youngest team in the league. Still, they are on track to win more games than they have in the previous seasons. The Magic have also had impressive victories against some of the top teams in the league including the Warriors, Suns, and Celtics. Additionally, players like Banchero and Wagner appear to have the potential to become All-Stars in the future.

The Magic must be careful not to oversell themselves in any deals. They have a talented young core that they can build around and should not waste that potential. Trade Ross? Sorrow. Trade Bamba? Sorrow. Trade both and then some? Absolutely not. It is important for the Magic to be strategic in any trade decisions and not make rash decisions that could harm the team’s long-term success.