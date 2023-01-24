Magic’s Jonathan Isaac Returns vs. Celtics

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, who had been out for the past 2 1/2 seasons while recovering from a torn ACL, made his return Monday in Monday’s 113-98 win over the Boston Celtics.

Isaac missed 211 games since tearing his ACL in the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World on Aug. 2, 2020. They finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two steals, playing about 9 1/2 minutes.

Jonathan Isaac in his return: 10 PTS

3 REB

4-7 FG

2-3 3P

10 MINUTES

The No. 6 pick in the 2017 draft made three appearances for the Lakeland Magic, Orlando’s G League affiliate, averaging 15.8 points while playing 17.7 minutes per game.

Isaac Tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while playing in the NBA’s Bubble on Aug. 2, 2020. They missed the entire 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons and the first half of this season. He also underwent a surgical procedure on his right hamstring 10 months ago.

Isaac played in 134 regular-season games in his first three seasons, including 75 games in 2018-19, Orlando’s only winning season of the last 10.

His original left knee injury occurred Jan. 1, 2020, in a game at Washington. He returned to play two games in the Bubble before tearing his ACL.

Isaac, 25, is the Magic’s highest-paid player. He has two seasons remaining on a four-year contract that pays him an annual salary of $17.4 million.

Terrence Ross, Markelle Fultz and Mo Bamba are the only players still on the roster who played in Isaac’s last game with the Magic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.