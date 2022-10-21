‘Magical moment’ for Tulane — a ranked football team, growing excitement and Homecoming week | Education

Dan Hurley has attended Green Wave football games religiously since he first set foot on Tulane’s campus as a freshman in 1947, usually Sporting what he calls “sophisticated green” – a green sports jacket, a green Derby hat and white socks emblazoned with an angry Green Wave.

The 92-year-old’s commitment to Tulane sports hasn’t wavered, through the lean years when wins were hard to come by for the Euphoria of 1998’s unbeaten team. There have been some notable victories over the years, to be sure, but it’s been some time since Hurley and other longtime fans have seen the success the 6-1 Green Wave is enjoying this season.

For the first time in nearly a quarter century, Tulane’s football program is ranked in the Associated Press college football poll, checking in at No. 25. In southeast Louisiana’s football-crazy landscape, often dominated by LSU some 90 miles way, these are heady times for Green Wave football fans tailgating on the Uptown campus, bellying up to the bar at Bruno’s Tavern and far beyond.

And it couldn’t come at a better time: The university is celebrating Homecoming and parents weekend and hosts Memphis Saturday afternoon in a game that is expected to fill Yulman Stadium and televised to a national audience on ESPN2.

“It’s taken a long time for that train to come in,” Hurley said. “I think we can play big-time ball now.”

On Thursday, tailgate-ready tents had sprung up on the quad and students stopped between classes to decorate cowboy hats and eat cotton candy.

“There’s a lot of excitement in general,” said Cate Cannon, 18, a freshman from Gainesville, Florida. “We didn’t really think this was a football school so finding out we’re in the Top 25 and in contention for a Bowl game, it’s very exciting… The school spirit is definitely here.”

Football days of yore

“It’s a magical moment for Tulane,” University President Michael Fitts said. “The football team is knocking it out of the park and has really captured the imagination of students and alumni.”

Most of Tulane’s football success happened before students and members of the current ranked team were born. Longtime fans often cite the 1973 and 1979 victories over LSU and the undefeated 1998 season – the last time Tulane was ranked — as high points.

Paul Feinstein, who graduated in 1977, said the current excitement reminds him of his freshman year when he lived in the Phelps Hall.

That year, he said, the Green Wave beat LSU for the first time in 25 years in the old Tulane Stadium, a hulking structure on the campus that also hosted the Saints in their early years. “The ancient stadium was literally shaking,” they said.

But “things were never quite the same” after the team began playing in the Superdome in 1975, Feinstein said.

Alumni recalled taking buses to cheer on the Green Wave in the Dome, which felt empty and quiet even on game days with a good crowd.

Derrick Strozier, who played Tulane from 2010-2014 and regularly attends home games with Devon Walker, a teammate who was paralyzed, said each season brought new hope. This season has also brought a payoff.

“Every year we’re hopeful, but now being in the Top 25, it’s incredible,” he said.

Yulman Stadium, a $73 million on-campus facility, was a game changer for student participation. The 30,000-seat stadium was completed in 2014.

“It was a symbol of a commitment from the institution to intercollegiate athletics, from donors to intercollegiate athletics, commitment that really hadn’t manifested itself in any substantive way for years,” Tulane Athletic Director Troy Dannen said. “It started to change our trajectory.”

Dannen said it would have been difficult to recruit a coach of Willie Fritz’s caliber without Yulman and his ability to have a home field advantage.

“Yulman stadium is the reason Tulane football has a future,” Dannen added.

John Barry, a New Orleans author and Tulane Professor who was a member of Tulane’s football coaching staff in 1973, said the success has “been a long time coming.”

Barry, who said he doesn’t usually watch games because he is too emotionally invested, cautioned that success “may be easier to achieve it than it is to sustain it.”

Green Wave pride

Interest and ticket sales have ebbed since Tulane sold out Yulman for the opening of the stadium on Sept. 6, 2014. Dannen said Saturday’s expected crowd might surpass that game.

Inside the Lavin-Bernick Center on campus Thursday, sophomore James Fogarty said more students have become interested in the games. Winning does that, they said.

“You look forward to the games because people are partying that day and sometimes you end up at the games, but it’s more of an afterthought,” Fogarty said. “Now that we’re good this year more people are paying attention.”

Hurley will be at Saturday’s — green checkered shirt, winter-white pants and Tulane belt from Perlis — with a large crew, ready for more “big-time ball.”

“This should be a day to come back and remember but also a day to look forward,” he said.