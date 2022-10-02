Magical Dybala goal steals the show as Roma defeat Inter

The San Siro, Italy’s modern Colosseum, was the stage for a battle between two of Serie A’s finest. Roma traveled north to face Inter Milan on Saturday, and after a thoroughly impressive beginning to the season for new signing Paulo Dybala, The Eternal City appears to have a new Caesar.

WHAT A HIT FROM PAULO DYBALA! pic.twitter.com/nRNuTRHHYz

Five minutes before the Halftime break, Roma’s Leonardo Spinnazola won the ball at half field and surged down the left wing, looking for an option going forward. They managed to pick out Dybala who found himself in space on the opposite side of the box. A driven cross towards the Argentine created the perfect opportunity for Dybala to show his class.

With a flick of his magical left foot, La Joya sent Roma’s equalizer Flying at Inter’s goal, and goalkeeper Samir Handanović was helpless to stop it.

Federico Dimarco gives Inter the lead — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 1, 2022

Inter had taken the lead seconds before the half-hour mark through Federico Dimarco, whose tame effort somehow managed to find its way past Rui Patrício in the Roma net. Following Dybala’s stunning leveler, Inter pushed for a winner and came tantalizingly close with Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

A difficult free kick from a tough angle looked dangerous, especially with Çalhanoğlu standing over it. Somehow managing to go both over and around the wall, his effort was mere inches off, striking the crossbar with an abundance of power, sending it Flying beyond the penalty box before it hit the ground.

Inches away from Hakan Çalhanoğlu. pic.twitter.com/zLbf8bBgja

CHRIS SMALLING RISES TO THE OCCASION. — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 1, 2022

It was Roma who found the breakthrough, however, as Chris Smalling rose to meet a Spectacular ball from Lorenzo Pellegrini with just 15 minutes remaining. His header, down and towards the far post, left Handanović stranded and gave José Mourinho’s side their fifth win of the season.

October is a packed month for Roma, as it is for most European clubs. A run of league games against Lecce, Sampdoria, Napoli and Verona is broken up by Europa League fixtures against Real Betis, both home and away, as well as a trip to face HJK Helsinki. The quality in the Squad says the Giallorossi should be able to go through the month with only Napoli posing a real threat, but results are rarely that straightforward in Italy.