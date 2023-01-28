Magic vs. Bulls: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Who’s Playing
Chicago @ Orlando
Current Records: Chicago 22-26; Orlando 19-30
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to the Amway Center at 7 pm ET Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The game between the Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Chicago falling 111-96 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Center Nikola Vucevic had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 5-for-16 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic were within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap on Friday as they fell 110-105 to the Miami Heat. The top scorers for the Magic were power forward Paolo Banchero (19 points), guard Franz Wagner (19 points), and point guard Cole Anthony (19 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, Chicago is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
In the teams’ previous meeting last November, Chicago and Orlando were neck-and-neck, but Chicago came up empty-handed after a 108-107 loss. Can the Bulls avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We’ll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 pm ET
- Where: Amway Center — Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feeling for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Chicago have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Orlando.
