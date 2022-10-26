Magic: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Won’t Handle LeBron James Passing Him Well

NBA fans are patiently waiting for the Monumental day this season when LeBron James becomes the NBA’s all-time leading scorer—all except Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, according to Magic Johnson.

While appearing on Club Shay Shay, Shannon Sharpe asked Johnson how he thinks Abdul-Jabbar will handle being passed as the league’s all-time top scorer. Johnson bluntly said, “I don’t think well.”

“I think it’ll be a hard pill to swallow,” Johnson said. “I think he thought he was going to have [the record] forever.”

As of Tuesday morning, James is sitting at 37,144 career points and needs 1,244 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar.

