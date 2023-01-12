Magic Johnson Shares Hot Take on Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have been the best team in the NBA all season, but the Brooklyn Nets have started creeping up on them. Just 1.5 games back of Boston, Brooklyn has made a major surge towards the top of the Eastern Conference standings, which has many people believing they are right back in contention.

NBA Legend Magic Johnson recently gave a hot take about Brooklyn, and said they are Boston’s biggest threat to reach the NBA Finals. Having been swept by Boston in the first round last year, Brooklyn seemed to be very far off from the eventual Eastern Conference champions, but Magic believes that gap has been closed.

