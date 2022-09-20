Magic Johnson reacts to NBA Top Shot 86-87 release
Magic Johnson is the greatest point guard in NBA history and one of the greatest players of all time. Johnson has won five Championships in nine Finals Appearances across 12 seasons. However, he was forced to take early retirement due to his HIV diagnosis.
Johnson’s game-winning hook shot in Game 4 of the 1987 Finals against the Rival Boston Celtics remains one of the most iconic moments in history. With NBA Top Shot set to release digital collectibles from that 1986-1987 season, Magic let it be known that he needs his iconic shot included.
Magic Johnson took to Twitter to share his excitement.