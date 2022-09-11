Magic Johnson once claimed 5x NBA Champion was closer to Michael Jordan than LeBron James

Kobe Bryant is more comparable to Michael Jordan than LeBron James, according to 5x NBA Champion Magic Johnson.

One of the best Laker players of all time is Magic Johnson. Magic played for the Lakers for 13 seasons, during which time he amassed five championships. He played with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most of his career. Kareem is one of the greatest players ever played and a six-time NBA champion.

It’s not as simple to rank the GOAT as it might seem. LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan are frequently mentioned by fans. However, when it comes to NBA superstars and players picking their GOAT, they could occasionally leave the crowd amazed by their selection. Magic is one of them.

RARE: 19-year old Kobe Bryant speaks about comparisons to Michael Jordan and talks trash in Italian, in this recently surfaced footage from his appearance on @MagicJohnson‘s talk show ‘THE MAGIC HOUR’ from 1998. pic.twitter.com/ZN4g3ZnTgd — Adam Howes (@Howsito) August 8, 2021

Kobe Bryant was a legendary athlete. He aspired to win seven rings while following in the footsteps of Michael Jordan by becoming the best player ever. Kobe gave the Lakers 5 Championship titles, including a three-peat at the start of the 2000s, even if he didn’t give them 7.

The trio of Kobe, LeBron, and Jordan is often cited as the top three NBA players. All three superstars have dominated the NBA as the undisputed best players of their respective generations.

Magic Johnson says Kobe Bryant is more like Michael Jordan than LeBron James

Most NBA fans believe Kobe Bryant is one of the three Greatest players in NBA history. The Mamba was known to be the next coming of Michael Jordan. Kobe was very similar to Jordan in terms of playing style.

Kobe Bryant has always stated that Michael Jordan was his childhood hero and that he had studied and modeled his style of play after him. Since he first joined the NBA, Kobe had a rare talent and constantly sought to emulate Michael Jordan and surpass him on the floor.

Kobe Bryant is irreplaceable. “There will never be another Kobe,” Magic Johnson told me in February. Both of their birthdays are in August. Fittingly: Johnson & Bryant has significant impact on the game of basketball & the Los Angeles Lakers. pic.twitter.com/LYzTu6R9gw — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) August 14, 2020

LeBron James’ signing with the Lakers marked one of the biggest players ever joining one of the NBA’s most legendary teams. Naturally, analogies began to be made once more. Magic also weighed in on the discussion and offered his opinion.

LeBron James receives a lot of praise from Magic Johnson. Magic discussed LeBron’s career-long growth and development in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

“We haven’t seen the best of LeBron yet. Kobe is more like Michael, and LeBron is closer to me. He knows how to control the game. It takes a special person to do that. See, I could control the game without even shooting the ball.” @MagicJohnson pic.twitter.com/gUOG1Dam1n — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) September 11, 2022

In addition to championship rings, Kobe is known for historic performances. In the 2000s, Kobe had made the Lakers more well-known than ever as the league’s face.

