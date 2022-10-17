Magic guard Jalen Suggs available for season-opener after preseason injury

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs will be available for Wednesday’s season-opener against the Detroit Pistons (7 ET, League Pass) after suffering a knee injury during preseason play. The second-year guard missed the final two exhibition games for Orlando after an MRI confirmed he had a left knee sprain and bone bruise.

Second-year guard @jalensuggs will be available to play in the regular-season opener against the @DetroitPistons https://t.co/VMcEGLYzDY — Josh Cohen (@Josh_Cohen_NBA) October 16, 2022

Suggs initially suffered the injury while attempting to set a ball screen for teammate Paolo Banchero during the Magic’s preseason game in Dallas a little over a week ago.

The former No. 5 pick (2021) avoided serious injury though, which is good news for the Magic looking to continue to develop their backcourt in 2022-23. Prior to the injury, Suggs averaged 3.8 points, 1.7 assists and 1 steal in three preseason games.

With Suggs returning to the court and the first overall pick Banchero making his regular-season debut, Magic fans have plenty to be hopeful for heading into the 2022-23 season.