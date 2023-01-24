Magic Defeat Celtics in Jonathan Isaac Debut

The Orlando Magic have two reasons to celebrate tonight.

First, the team defeated the NBA’s best Boston Celtics on Monday night 113-98 in front of its home fans.

And second, the long-awaited return of forward Jonathan Isaac finally came to fruition.

Isaac checked into the game at the 7:00 mark of the first quarter for his first NBA action in 904 days. The 2017 first round pick finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two steals in 10 minutes off the bench.

