Magic And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Friday evening, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Orlando Magic in Massachusetts.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Magic have ruled out Wendell Carter Jr., RJ Hampton, Gary Harris, Jonathan Issac, Chuma Okeke and Jalen Suggs.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have ruled out Danilo Gallinari, while Al Horford, Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart have been upgraded to available.

