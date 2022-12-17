Magic And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Friday evening, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Orlando Magic in Massachusetts.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Magic have ruled out Wendell Carter Jr., RJ Hampton, Gary Harris, Jonathan Issac, Chuma Okeke and Jalen Suggs.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have ruled out Danilo Gallinari, while Al Horford, Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart have been upgraded to available.

This will be the first game of the year for Williams III, which should give the Celtics a big boost.

He is coming off a season where he averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per contest.

NBA’s official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Magic will start Fultz, Franz Wagner, Banchero, Moe Wagner, Bol on Friday.”

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford on Friday.”

The Magic come into the game as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-20 record in 29 games.

On the road, they have struggled in a big way, going 1-11 in 12 games away from Orlando.

However, the Magic are currently in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

In their most recent game, they defeated the Atlanta Hawks 135-124 at home.

As for the Celtics, they are coming off a 122-118 win on the road in overtime against the Los Angeles Lakers.

They are currently the best teams in the NBA, with a 22-7 record in their first 29 games.

At home, the Celtics have been tough to beat, going 11-2 in 13 games hosted in Massachusetts.