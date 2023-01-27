Maggie Valley Club: Welcomes new Director of Golf

Maggie Valley, North Carolina (January 26, 2023) – The Maggie Valley Club & Resort, a semi-private club and resort located in the mountains of Western North Carolina, recently welcomed Erick Fowler as the property’s new Director of Golf. Fowler will oversee all golf operations and golf sales for the scenic resort.

Fowler has 12-plus years of golf and hospitality industry experience, serving at Clubs in North Carolina, the Cayman Islands and New Jersey throughout his career. He most recently served as the head golf professional at Springdale Golf Club in Princeton, New Jersey. His career in golf began in 2011 at The Clubs at St. James in Southport, North Carolina. In 2016, he moved to the Cayman Islands where he enjoyed five years at North Sound Golf Club, working his way from first Assistant golf professional to director of golf to general manager. During his time on the island, Fowler tapped into his 10 years of golf instruction experience and coached the Cayman Islands National Golf Teams to three top five finishes in the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships including their first and only win.

“I am ecstatic to return to The Carolinas,” said Fowler. “Maggie Valley is an amazing property. I look forward to bringing my passion for golf, knowledge and experiences to the Maggie Valley team to help aid in the property’s continued success. Additionally, my goal is to introduce the game to new Golfers and help them enjoy the sport I love so much.”

A Class-A Member of the PGA of America, Fowler was born and raised in North Carolina and began playing golf at age 14. He is a Graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management. When not at the golf course, Fowler and his wife, Maggie, enjoy spending time with friends and family, traveling, hiking, fishing, playing golf and watching their favorite sports.

Nestled between the Majestic Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains lies the Hidden gem of Maggie Valley Club & Resort. The course at Maggie Valley Club Highlights the most Spectacular scenery out of all the Western North Carolina golf resorts. It offers a unique challenge for beginners and even the most seasoned players. This established, 6500-yard course is surrounded by Centennial trees and includes 30 Acres of Fairways leading to large Bent grass greens. The front Valley Nine allows players to warm up before tackling the significantly more challenging Mountain Nine, which features an elevation rise of 800 feet and panoramas of the valley and beyond. The area’s temperate climate and the course’s native foliage, perennial gardens and creek-fed ponds make for fantastic year-round golf.

For more information on Maggie Valley Club & Resort, visit www.maggievalleyclub.com .

