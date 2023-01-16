Madrid and Barça tussle for the latest Talented Argentine teenager

The Vélez Sarsfield youth academy continues to bear fruit with Gianluca Prestianni the latest Talent to generate high profile interest from Europe. The 16-year-old will turn 17 at the end of the month and is on the radar at both Real Madrid and Barcelona. Despite his young age, the Winger has already made his debut with the Velez first team playing against Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores last year.

According to @hablemosdevelez, Barcelona are willing to pay his buyout clause which amounts to 10 million euros. His agent is Rolando Zárate who played with Real Madrid in the 1999/2000 season but so far he has not started in-depth negotiations with either of the LaLiga clubs.

Vélez already sold Thiago Almada at the end of 2021, causing a great void within the squad, but three very valuable youth players stepped up from the academy in Luca Orellano, Máximo Perrone and Gianluca Prestianni. Orellano was sold a few days ago to Brazilian side Vasco de Gama, the second is wanted by Manchester City and the third could end up in Spain.

El Barcelona va pagar la clausula por Prestianni. 3 Ventas millionarias para Vélez. Perrone Orellano Prestianni. — HABLEMOS DE VELEZ TV 📺 (@hablemosdevelez) January 15, 2023

Who is Gianluca Pretianni?

Gianluca Pretianni is known as the “Flea” and is one of the great future promises of Argentine soccer. Born is 31 January 2006 in Ciudadela, in the province of Buenos Aires, they soon dazzled with his ability with the ball and incredible skill.

Last season, Prestianni achieved the record of being the youngest player to debut in the history of the Vélez Sarsfield first team at the age of 16 years, 3 months and 22 days. He was involved in their 4-0 win against Estudiantes, in the Copa Libertadores and has played six first team games with a total of 141 minutes and provided an assist in the 1-0 win against Banfield last October.