Madison’s Ella Foti and Marquette volleyball team seek Big East title

Marquette volleyball player Ella Foti believes in the power of teamwork.

It’s most obvious on the court, where she has found a new role and helped the Golden Eagles (13-1, 4-0 Big East) rise to No. 18 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. It’s a hot start that few predicted for a revamped roster that includes five freshmen and two transfers.

“We kind of went into it like nobody is expecting anything from us, Let’s just go out there and play hard, have fun and see what happens,” Foti said Wednesday.

The 6-foot Foti’s debut for the Golden Eagles has been a long time coming. She committed to MU as a freshman at Madison Edgewood High School, not long after suffering a torn ACL. She enrolled early at MU in 2021 when the COVID-19 Pandemic delayed the volleyball season until the spring. Foti didn’t get a waiver to play, but she rehabbed a broken ankle. Then she redshirted last season after tearing the medial meniscus in her right leg.

