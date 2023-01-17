Madison Rams football Coach Scott Valentine resigns

MADISON TOWNSHIP — According to an addendum made to the January Madison School Board agenda, Scott Valentine has resigned as head football coach of the Madison Rams.

The resignation is scheduled to be accepted at the January board meeting. According to the addendum, Valentine resigned for personal reasons.

The announcement comes a couple of weeks after Ashland High School announced the resignation of football Coach Sean Seder. Valentine was the head coach at Ashland before Seder and the opportunity to try and go back home was a main motivator for Valentine’s decision.

“My thought process was I did a lot of thinking about the opening at Ashland, which really caught me by surprise,” Valentine said. “I truly thought he (Seder) would be there for a long time. So, it caught me off guard. There was a lot of consideration on whether I would apply or not and I made the decision to apply and when I did that, I talked with (Madison Athletic Director) Doug (Rickert) and I felt that if it got out there that I applied and try to come back if I don’t get it, it probably wouldn’t be a great situation.”

Valentine notified the Madison administration on Tuesday about his decision to resign and asked it to be made effective immediately so Madison could begin the search for its next head coach as soon as possible.

“Initially, they were going to have to wait for the board meeting at the end of the month to accept it and I didn’t want to make them wait,” Valentine said. “There were a lot of different circumstances that came into play with my thought process and the things going on with myself and my family. It all played into that.”

Valentine accepted an offer to become the varsity football Coach of the Madison Rams on Dec. 24 of 2022. In his one season at the helm, the Rams went 1-9 with their lone win coming in Week 8 in a 35-0 win over Mount Vernon.

Valentine is best known as the Coach that revitalized the Ashland Arrows football program as he is still the all-time wins leader with 130 victories. He helped the Arrows to seven league championships and 10 playoff appearances.

In 26 years of coaching, Valentine compiled a 168-114 record.

After the 2018 season, Valentine stepped away as head coach of the Arrows to watch his sons play college football before getting back into coaching last season. He was the wide receivers Coach at Ashland University while away from high school football.

Madison will now go on another search for its next head football coach, which will be its third coach in three years.

Valentine firmly believes the Rams have the pieces in place to turn the program around and knows who ever steps in has the opportunity to be successful right away.

“Those kids were great,” Valentine said. “They worked hard and saw a lot of positive things in the offseason and were working very hard to get themselves ready. I really believe they are set up to make growth and have a successful season in place. They have great leaders in place and a great work ethic. Whoever steps in and gets that job has a great group of kids coming back.”

The Rams have not posted a winning season since 2014 when they went 7-4 and earned a playoff berth. Since the 2015 season, the Rams are a combined 10-67 and have just five wins since 2016. They have had three winless seasons in the last six years.

This story will be updated.

