Madison Rams football Coach Scott Valentine resigns

MADISON TOWNSHIP — According to an addendum made to the January Madison School Board agenda, Scott Valentine has resigned as head football coach of the Madison Rams.

The resignation is scheduled to be accepted at the January board meeting. According to the addendum, Valentine resigned for personal reasons.

The announcement comes a couple of weeks after Ashland High School announced the resignation of football Coach Sean Seder. Valentine was the head coach at Ashland before Seder and the opportunity to try and go back home was a main motivator for Valentine’s decision.

“My thought process was I did a lot of thinking about the opening at Ashland, which really caught me by surprise,” Valentine said. “I truly thought he (Seder) would be there for a long time. So, it caught me off guard. There was a lot of consideration on whether I would apply or not and I made the decision to apply and when I did that, I talked with (Madison Athletic Director) Doug (Rickert) and I felt that if it got out there that I applied and try to come back if I don’t get it, it probably wouldn’t be a great situation.”

