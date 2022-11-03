Madison Larson earns All-NSIC honors in volleyball

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – Each fall, college volleyball fans and followers tab the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) as the toughest NCAA Division II league in the country. This week, a Winona State Warrior standout has earned All-NSIC honors following the 2022 regular season as announced by the conference office.

Madison Larson, a senior from Independence, Iowa, was named to the All-NSIC Second Team, following a season in which she resided in the top 10 of all NSIC Athletes in Kills per set (3.33), while racking up 293 total kills, heading into the final weekend of the season.

In terms of single-game performance, Larson owns three of the top total kills efforts in the NSIC this season, racking up 22 against Oklahoma Baptist on Aug. 27 and 21 on two occasions, first versus Cal State Dominguez Hills on Sept. 2. and then against Bemidji State on Oct. 15.

Larson was named the Winona State Preseason Player to Watch in the 2022 NSIC Coaches’ Poll and delivered on that designation. Larson concludes her final season ranking in the Warrior top tier in almost every attacking category, including total attacks (812), hitting percentage (.256), and points per set (3.51). Also a standout student, Larson has earned NSIC All-Academic honors every season she has been eligible for the award while competing for Veteran head coach, Joe Getz.

Larson and Winona State (12-13, 8-10 NSIC) will Honor their Seniors and wrap up the 2022 campaign with a pair of home matches against nationally ranked opponents this weekend. WSU will host the University of Sioux Falls – a team in the receiving votes category in the current AVCA poll – on Friday, Nov. 5 at 6 pm and seventh-ranked Southwest Minnesota State University on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m

Both matches will take place in McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Financial Court.

