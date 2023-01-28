Madison House of the Arts adds new youth board

Over the past year, Madison House of the Arts Executive Director Chris Townsend has been invited by other art galleries to be part of a group to create the future of what the arts will look like in Lynchburg — but, he said, he noticed there were no youths involved in the process.

They took kids to Lynchburg City Council meetings and saw no young people were in attendance.

“There’s nothing helping the city move in the right direction, or youthful direction, so I wanted to develop something that gave the kids a voice,” he said.

So, he created a youth board within his organization. The board has been in development for the last three months and in February, its six teenagers will launch a new program.















In the spring, the youth board will start a mobile library around town, giving away free books, setting up tables with free canvases for free-flow painting, playing music and having games and karaoke with the community.

Madison House members will give out resources that share detailed information about food insecurity, substance abuse, recovery info, education, domestic violence, and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank signups, as well as give away free nonperishable foods and seasonally appropriate clothing to help people live healthier.

Madison House of the Arts began in 2021 as a place for artists of all formats and from all walks of life to come together and create, finding an outlet for self-expression and healing. Galleries featuring visual artwork such as paintings, sketches, photographs and sculptures Hang on the walls or stand on display in the house on Madison Street. Musicians practice and hold concerts or open mic nights there. Spoken word artists and writers alike use the space to create and share their work.

Located at 607 Madison St., it has evolved into a youth-centric recovery house.















Townsend said it’s always been a sober-safe place by creating a space for kids to come in to contemplate getting sober, learn positive coping skills or break away from the things they’ve become accustomed to.

“Some kids are escaping lives at home that aren’t sober, and they come here and they don’t want to go home because they’ve encountered a space that’s comfortable here,” he said. “So we’ve evolved so much into that and we got away from a lot of the gallery stuff that we were doing. So it’s more of allowing people to have expression and put their art on the wall and that boosts confidence.”

All of the teens’ programs are going to help the community over the next year through the umbrella of the Madison House, but they’re also getting to have a say so about different things within the house and how things are running.

“Because they are the future of the city and they’re in tune with their friends,” he said. “Even though a lot of these kids are out of high school, they are still in tune with them because they’re fresh out of high school. But they are such a close group of friends with wide networking.”















New youth board member Jaden Brooks, 19, wants to bring a new program that helps men with mental health.

“This past six months, I’ve struggled a lot with mental health, which is something I’ve never really struggled with, and it was really hard to admit to it because I feel like there’s kind of a stigma against men in general about this, that we’re not allowed to have emotions,” he said.

Eve Loxley, 18, said her program will focus on food insecurity in the neighborhood.

“I’m going to be reaching out and looking for local Churches that are interested in being a part of a new program and we’re going to use milk crates and us artists from the house are going to decorate the crates, and we’ re going to put them in Churches and every month, we will come pick them up, hopefully with the idea that members will fill them up every time they go so we’ll always have a source of food for the community,” she said.















Jules Hamlett, 19, wants to create a program that raises specific awareness of individuals or families in need month to month and hopes to raise money for essential bills or to help combat food insecurity.

She would like to work hand in hand with organizations to find these vulnerable individuals and families.

“I feel like a lot of people should know about this place to be able to see how much we could do for them. Especially considering this is a place where I feel free to be myself and I’ve learned a lot about myself here,” she said.

The house holds open jam nights that some nights bring in 50 kids ranging from 14 to 21.

Additionally, programming includes family paint nights for Younger children on Tuesdays and a recovery writing program but the house also works to meet practical needs of the community as well, with efforts such as a year-round food pantry, and providing shoes, feminine hygiene products and clothes to those in need.

Townsend has been with the nonprofit for two years and said it is inclusive and open for all children.

“We don’t care where you’re from, what you’re going through, who you are, we want you here,” he said. “We care about you.”

His hope with the new youth board is that somebody in Central Virginia can hear what the teens are doing and give them the opportunities that they may not get on a regular basis. They said they would love it if someone offered them an internship or could help develop their idea.

“It’s not so much about us — if it can benefit the Madison House, great, but I want these kids to really benefit because every one of these kids was picked for a particular reason. They’re all picked, not because they’re perfect, not because they have the greatest grades, not because they have this and that,” he said. “They’re all picked because they have a particular quality that benefits this community for something amazing. And that’s what I love about all of them.”