Madison grad Auman named Winthrop Assistant Women’s basketball Coach

ROCK HILL, SC – A 2007 Madison High Graduate continues to climb the basketball coaching ladder.

Dylan Auman was named Assistant Coach with Winthrop University’s Women’s basketball program in July.

“I’ve learned a lot more about Winthrop in the past couple months than I even knew as a student,” Auman said. “I had always seen the Coliseum, which is incredible. But the university itself, the campus, the people there, it’s such a nice community and tight-knit group. You can tell they really care about the university.”

Prior to Winthrop, Auman coached at Spartanburg Methodist College, USC-Upstate, Belmont Abbey College and Columbus State University.

Before joining Columbus State, Auman was a Coach at Combine Academy, a prep school in Matthews, during the 2016-17 school year. Auman spent the previous two seasons as an Assistant Coach at USCAA DII member Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte on the first varsity Women’s basketball program in campus history.

