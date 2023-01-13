Madison County CAC receives $26K from Charity golf outing

WOOD RIVER — Madison County Child Advocacy Center received more than $26,000 from 1st MindAmerica Credit Union’s annual Charity golf outing.

“Our partnership with the CAC has been a rewarding endeavor,” President and CEO of 1st MidAmerica Alan Meyer said. “The CAC is an incredible resource in our community and we are pleased to have such a positive impact on the organization.”

Since 2013, funds raised from the 1st MidAmerica’s golf tournament are donated to the CAC.

“The credit union is an active ‘partner in hope’ with the CAC and consistently supports its mission,” CAC Executive Director Carrie Cohan said. “The support that the Center received through this tournament is incredible. We are grateful for our long partnership with 1st MidAmerica and their investment in our mission and services.”

The CAC is a resource for children and families in Madison and Bond Counties experiencing an abuse allegation. The Center provides Vital services to children and families including Forensic interviews, case management services, on site therapy services and prevention education.

Cohan said the CAC provides a safe haven for children to talk about the physical or sexual abuse they may have experienced and to help limit the number of times a child is interviewed,

“Before the CAC opened, a child who was a victim or witnessed a violent crime would often be interviewed by eight to 12 different people before the case went to trial,” Cohan said. “Because of the CAC, abused children no longer have to endure such a strenuous interviewing process and authorities are better able to prosecute abuse cases.”

Meyer said 1st MidAmerica Credit Union is committed to supporting their local communities, where their members live, work, learn, and play and to non-profit organizations such as the CAC. 1st MidAmerica is recognized in and out of the industry for an outstanding commitment to its members and communities and the RiverBend Growth Association recognized the credit union twice as a “Captain of the Riverbend” for community support.

At the state and national level, 1st MidAmerica received first place awards for community support and financial education.

“We are grateful to our partners and the people in our community who choose to support us,” Meyer said.

Cohan said in 2023, the CAC would celebrate 20 years of fighting child abuse in Madison and Bond counties.

For more information on how to become a CAC donor, please visit madco-cac.org, call (618)296-5390, or email [email protected] Visit the Madison County Child Advocacy Center website at www.madco-cac.org or on Facebook @madcocac to learn more.

Travis Widman, left, CAC Board Member; Jeff Whitaker, VP of Commercial Services and CAC Advisory Board Member; Elysa Robin, VP of Human Resources and CAC Friends Board Member; James Cherry, SVP of Information Technology and CIO; Carrie Cohan, Executive Director for the CAC; Caroline Livingstone, Fund Development Specialist for the CAC; Alan Meyer, President and CEO; Sheriff Jeff Connor, CAC Board Member; Olivia Turner, Marketing Manager, and CAC Friends Board Vice President; Perry Withers, SVP of Lending and CLO; Bob Blacklock, SVP of Finance and CFO.