Madinaty Golf Club to host back-to-back Mena Golf Tour events

Madinaty, Cairo, Egypt (January 17, 2023) – The MENA TOUR will continue its ground breaking 2022/23 season with the Egyptian Swing Series as Madinaty Golf Club will host back-to-back events January 31st – February 7th, 2023.

Following successful MENA TOUR events in Thailand and Saudi Arabia, Madinaty Golf Club will provide players with a new challenge as they compete for the early Order of Merit lead. Designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. and open since late 2020, Madinaty Golf Club has been awarded “Best Golf Course in Egypt” for two consecutive years in 2021 and 2022. The club is playing an active role in promoting golf in Egypt, having recently Hosted the Asian Tour International Series and the Egyptian Amateur Championship.

“We are delighted to be able to announce that our 2022/23 season will continue at the Fantastic Madinaty Golf Club which strengthens our presence in the MENA region and offers local players the opportunity to compete against world-class competition,” said David Spencer, Commissioner MENA TOUR. “It has always been the goal of the MENA TOUR to develop both professional and amateur golfers from the region by providing them with the opportunity to compete in professionally run events. We are delighted to have the support of many regional golf Federations as we strive to ensure the region’s players reach their full potential on the world stage.”

MENA TOUR events have been eligible for OWGR points since 2016, which offer successful players the opportunity to elevate their world rankings and profiles within the professional game.

Josh North, General Manager of Madinaty Golf Club commented, “All of us at Madinaty Golf Club are delighted to be hosting the MENA TOUR Egyptian Swing events at the club for the first time. This will be an exciting experience for our wider team too and we are already hard at work to ensure that we hit our targets and achieve the same goal in making this the very best tournament it can be.”

Madinaty Golf Club is a TMG development and managed by Troon International. To learn more about Madinaty Golf Club, visit www.madinatygolfclub.com .

About Madinaty Golf Club & TMG

Madinaty Golf Club, established in 2020, is located at the heart of Madinaty. Madinaty is one of the flagship developments of Talaat Moustafa Group, (TMG), who are the largest real estate developer in Egypt and the Middle East. The mega city is developed over 8000 Feddans, to accommodate more than 700,000 Residents upon the project completion. Currently an over 300,000 residents live within the city.

Madinaty is not simply about residential living with its Sublime Villas and Apartment buildings, but is fully functioning city, offering to its Residents a modern lifestyle where all amenities and services can be found including vast green areas, golf courses, educational institutions, sports, and social amenities, hospitals, Business Hubs, shopping malls & entertainment facilities, transportation, security, and household services, all within a state-of-the-art purpose-built city.

About Troon

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world’s largest golf and golf-related Hospitality management company providing services at 750-plus locations, including 725-plus 18-hole equivalent golf courses around the globe. In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. Troon’s award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages 600-plus food and beverage operations located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily fee golf courses and recreational facilities. With properties located in 45-plus states and 30-plus countries, Troon’s family of brands includes Troon Golf, Troon Privé, Troon International, Indigo Sports, CADDYMASTER, ClubUp, Cliff Drysdale Tennis, Peter Burwash International, True Club Solutions, RealFood Hospitality, Strategy and Design, Casa Verde Golf and ICON Management. For additional news and information, visit www.Troon.com .