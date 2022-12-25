Madi Williams Is Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

Oklahoma forward Madi Williams is the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the seventh week of the 2022-23 season.

Texas Tech freshman Bailey Maupin is the Big 12 Freshman of the Week.

Williams claimed her fourth career player of the week honor, but her first this season. Maupin claimed the freshman award for the second time this season. This week’s award was announced after the holiday break on Dec. 23.

Williams poured in 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Sooners’ 95-79 win over Florida in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte. She also had five steals and two assists and claimed the 25th career double-double. She also scored 16 of her 22 points in the second half.

Maupin helped the Lady Raiders to their ninth and tenth straight victories by averaging 11 points per game in wins over McNeese State and UC Riverside. Her better game came against UCR, when she started and scored 11 points on a 5-for-10 shooting performance.

Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

Nov. 14: Gabby Gregory, Kansas State, G, Sr.

Nov. 21: Ashley Joens, Iowa State, G/F, Sr.

Nov. 28: Stephanie Soares, Iowa State, C, Sr.

December 5: Taylen Collins, Oklahoma State, F, Jr.

December 12: DeYona Gaston, Texas, F, Jr.

December 19: Zakiyah Franklin, Kansas, G, Jr.

December 23: Madi Williams, Oklahoma, F, Sr.

Big 12 Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Week

Nov. 14: Bella Fauntleroy, Baylor, G

Nov. 21: Bailey Maupin, Texas Tech, G

Nov. 28: Jasmine Shavers, Texas Tech, F

December 5: Bella Fauntleroy, Baylor, G

December 12: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Baylor, G/F

December 19: Denae Fritz, Iowa State, G

December 23: Bailey Maupin, Texas Tech, G

